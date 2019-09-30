Watch: Milestone moments in Browns win over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in 5 years.

Sunday’s 40-25 win against the Baltimore Ravens was their highest scoring game against a division rival in 12 years.

Running back Nick Chubb’s 88-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter was the longest by any player in the NFL this season, and the third longest in team history.

In fact, in just 20 games, Chubb now has two of the three longest runs ever for a Cleveland tailback.

