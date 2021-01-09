WATCH: Milestone Maker! Phantoms head coach sets franchise record in win over Dubuque

Head Coach Brad Patterson now has the most wins of any head coach in franchise history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms completed the weekend sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday with a 4-1 win.

With the win, head coach Brad Patterson becomes the franchise’s winningest coach, passing Anthony Noreen.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Coach Patterson.

The win is Patterson’s 127th as head coach.

Youngstown jumped on the Fighting Saints early with a goal from Cole Butch just over a minute into the game.

The Phantoms would double their lead later in the period with a Ben Schoen shorthanded goal which made it 2-0 after the first period.

Youngstown would add-on in the second period with a goal from Austen May to make it 3-0.

The Fighting Saints would get on the board in the third period when Connor Kurth scored his eighth goal of the year to make it 3-1.

But Nate Hanley would put it out of reach later in the period with his second tally of the season to make it 4-1.

It is the first time this season Youngstown has won back-to-back games.