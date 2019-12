Trey Metzka poured in 21 points, while Carson Ryan added 16 in a 68-60 win for Struthers Tuesday

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team defeated Lakeview, 68-60 in a back-and-forth battle Tuesday night at Lakeview High School.

Trey Metzka turned in a strong performance for the Wildcats with a team-high 21 points, while Carson Ryan added 16 points.

With the win, Struthers keeps their perfect record intact at 4-0.

Lakeview was paced by Brendon Kilpatrick with 28 points, while Ryan Carnahan finished with 15 points of his own.

The Bulldogs drop to 3-4 on the season.