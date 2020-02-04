‘Means the world having my whole family here’: South Range’s Lamparty joins 1,000 point club

She entered the game with 999 points and surpassed the mark just a few minutes into the first quarter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range junior Izzy Lamparty entered into the 1,000 point club Monday night as she helped lead the Raiders past Girard 53-31.

Watch the video above to see the milestone and hear reaction from the South Range junior.

Lamparty entered the game with 999 points and surpassed the mark just a few minutes into the first quarter.

She would finish the game with 17 points.

Lexi Giles led all-scorers with 21 points for the Raiders.

Girard’s Emily Drennen was the only Indians player in double-figures with 12 points in the loss.