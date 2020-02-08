WATCH: McDonald’s Zach Rasile finishes strong in ‘Backyard Brawl’

The Blue Devils senior scored 13 of his game high 33 points in the 4th quarter Friday night

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Zach Rasile scored 13 of his game high 33 points in the 4th quarter to win the “Backyard Brawl” Friday night. The Blue Devils knocked off their rivals Mineral Ridge, 72-57.

McDonald also got 16 points from Jake Portolese, and both Ziad Aziz and Eli Street added 10 points each in the victory. The Blue Devils improve to (16-3) on the season with the win.

The Rams were red hot in the 1st half, connecting on 6 three pointers, and led by as much as 10 points in the 2nd quarter. Junior Austin Governor led the way with a team high 30 points. Maurice Clark added 10 for Mineral Ridge.