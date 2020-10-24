Watch: McDonald’s Schadl pulls defenders backward into endzone

The #6 seed McDonald Blue Devils traveled to Leetonia Friday night to take on #3 seed Leetonia.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The #6 seed McDonald Blue Devils traveled to Leetonia Friday night to take on #3 seed Leetonia.

The Blue Devils had a big first half, taking a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Watch the video above to see one of those scores, a touchdown from quarterback Dominic Schadl who pulls a defender backward into the endzone for a score.

