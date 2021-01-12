WATCH: McDonald’s Miles Culp hits game-winning shot at the buzzer against Springfield

Sports

Miles Culp was the hero for the Blue Devils on Tuesday as his buzzer beater gave McDonald the win

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald guard Miles Culp sent the Blue Devils home happy Tuesday night as he hit a three for the win over Springfield 65-62.

With 7.9 seconds left, Springfield inbounded the ball, which they thought would be the final shot. But the Culp forced a turnover, setting the stage for his heroics.

McDonald was led by Jake Portolese who had a game-high 27 while Culp finished with 22 points for the Blue Devils.

For Springfield, Adam Wharry had a team-high 19 while RJ Smith had 15, Alex Rothwell had 13 and Beau Brungard added 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com