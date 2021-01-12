WATCH: McDonald’s Miles Culp hits game-winning shot at the buzzer against Springfield

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald guard Miles Culp sent the Blue Devils home happy Tuesday night as he hit a three for the win over Springfield 65-62.
With 7.9 seconds left, Springfield inbounded the ball, which they thought would be the final shot. But the Culp forced a turnover, setting the stage for his heroics.
McDonald was led by Jake Portolese who had a game-high 27 while Culp finished with 22 points for the Blue Devils.
For Springfield, Adam Wharry had a team-high 19 while RJ Smith had 15, Alex Rothwell had 13 and Beau Brungard added 12.