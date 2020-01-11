WATCH: McDonald’s Jeff Rasile discusses Friday signature win over Sebring

Rasile's McDonald squad topped Sebring 72-54 in the WKBN Game of the Week

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald pulled away from Sebring in the second half en route to a 72-54 win Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the victory, McDonald Head Coach Jeff Rasile joined Chad Krispinsky.

Zach Rasile led all scorers with 28 points. Jake Portolese notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

Jake Hunter led Sebring with 19 points, while Gabe Lazner added 18 points in the setback.

Sebring drops to 9-2 overall on the season, and 4-2 in the MVAC. The Trojans return to action Tuesday on the road at Waterloo.

McDonald improves to 10-1 overall on the season, and 5-1 in league play. The Blue Devils return to the floor Saturday at Warren JFK.