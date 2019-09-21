WATCH: McDonald hands rival Mineral Ridge first loss

The Blue Devils have won back-to-back games after they topped rival Mineral Ridge Friday night

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald got the best of their rival Mineral Ridge Friday night as the Blue Devils topped the Rams 28-7.

The win moves McDonald to 2-2 as the Blue Devils have now won back-to-back games.

The loss drops Ridge to 3-1 on the season.

They continue their 3-game home stand next week as the Rams welcome Jackson-Milton to town.

McDonald moves on to host Western Reserve next week.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.