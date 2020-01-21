WATCH: Maplewood making waves in latest WKBN Girls’ Basketball Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest installment of the WKBN Girls Basketball Power Rankings has been released.

Watch the video above to see the latest WKBN girls basketball top ten.

Warren Harding (13-2) Kennedy Catholic (11-2) Maplewood (15-0) McDonald (13-1) Canfield (11-4) West Branch (12-2) West Middlesex (10-4) Poland (13-2) Western Reserve (12-3) Champion (13-3)

Every week, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school girls basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.