Watch: Lowellville vs. Western Reserve full high school football game

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rivals met Friday night in our “Game of the Week.”

Lowellville faced up against visiting team Western Reserve in week eight.

Western Reserve showed off their depth early and often, scoring eight times with eight different players in a 55-6 victory.

Western Reserve wide receiver Todd Henning was named the Player of the Game. He rushed 64 yards and picked up 107 yards receiving with a touchdown.

