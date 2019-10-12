LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Watch: Lowellville slips past Milton

Sports

The Rockets improved to 3-1 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets moved to 6-1 on the season Friday night with a 22-14 victory over Jackson-Milton.

The Rockets also improved to 3-1 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com