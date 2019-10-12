Watch: Lowellville slips past Milton

The Rockets improved to 3-1 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets moved to 6-1 on the season Friday night with a 22-14 victory over Jackson-Milton.

The Rockets also improved to 3-1 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

