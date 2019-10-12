Watch: Louisville downs Cardinal Mooney in double OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Louisville Leopards beat the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals in a double overtime thriller 20-14.

After a fumble recovery by the Leopards at their own goal line, Davis Burick scored the game winning six yard touchdown run in double overtime.

Louisville improves to 4-3 while Cardinal Mooney falls to 4-3.

Louisville (4-3) host Point Pleasant next week while Cardinal Mooney (4-3) hosts Warren Harding.

