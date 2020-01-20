WATCH: Looking back at the San Francisco 49ers week in Youngstown earlier this season

The Super Bowl bound San Francisco 49ers spent a week in Youngstown this past season and spent time helping the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers road to the Super Bowl made a stop in Youngstown this season. Four months ago the team spent a week in the Valley during an East Coast road trip between Tampa Bay and Cincinnati early in the season.

Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers Cornerback: “Yeah it’s been good,” said cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

“We’re thankful for them opening up their facilities to us. It’s a great opportunity our owners are from here so we’re just out here enjoying the entire experience.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Quarterback: “Handel’s ice cream, ya good call,” said starting quarterback Jimmy Garollolo.

“It’s close by the hotel so yeah but the Italian food. We had some Maso Colli. We went to the York family dinner and everything so they had it all set up with a great spread. So yeah, Youngstown has been nothing but a great time.”

But it wasn’t all work during the team’s stay.

The team was out in the community, making trips to a local elementary school and Easter Seals.

“I think it’s really important to teach kids at a young age because like as we all know, kids can either be really sweet or really brutal, said defensive end Solomon Thomas.

“And so it’s important to teach them young to be inclusive and make sure that no one’s alone. And make sure they make everyone feel like loved or be sweet or be kind to someone because being kind can go so far for anyone.”

“To just talk to these kids that, this just means everything to them,” offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill says.

“This is their day, it is the highlight of their week. It is just awesome to just put that spark in their eyes and just see them light up.”

“They don’t have to do any of this,” said local mom Rebecca McConnell-Levendosky.

“They have taken time out of their busy days, and training schedules and their game schedules to come in and spend time with my son, that means the world to me.”

“It means a lot to me, Liam is a great kid, he has some great painting skills,” said wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

“I think he put a bigger smile on my face than I did his.”