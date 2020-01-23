WATCH: “Like a tournament game” – Poland ready for rematch with Struthers in “Game of the Week”

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team is looking to sweep the regular-season series against Struthers Friday in WKBN’s Game of the Week at Poland High School.

The Bulldogs defeated Struthers back on January 3rd in overtime, 57-56. Poland currently owns a 9-4 record and 6-1 mark in the Northeast 8 Conference. Struthers is also 6-1 in conference play, which means Friday’s showdown will give the winner an inside track for the conference title.

WKBN caught up with Poland head coach Ken Grisdale and senior Michael Cougras to hear their thoughts on Friday’s big game.

Watch the video above to hear the full interviews.





