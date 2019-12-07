WATCH: Liberty pulls out overtime win on “Zak Strong” night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty boys basketball team honored freshman Zak Stevens as an honorary captain and the Leopards came away with a 64-59 overtime win over Niles Friday night at Liberty High School.
Stevens, 15, is battling in-stage renal disease or kidney failure and has been out of school since September receiving treatment. His mother said Zak is still trying to get healthy enough to be placed on a transplant list.
Both the Liberty and Niles’ communities rallied around Stevens, raising money and awareness Friday night with green t-shirt and a 50-50 raffle.
The Leopards (2-0) won an exciting game behind 15 points apiece from Darrion Williams and Manuel Dubose.
Niles was paced by Joe Wolfe and Chase Sudzina, who both poured in 17 points to keep the Red Dragons in the game and force overtime.