WATCH: Liberty girls use fast start to overwhelm LaBrae; Leopards now 11-2

The Lady Leopards led 35-7 at halftime and cruised to their 11th win of the season Wednesday on the road

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty girls basketball team defeated LaBrae Wednesday, 73-39 in an All American Conference battle at LaBrae High School.

The Lady Leopards wasted little time in building a double-digit lead in the first half, using defensive pressure to force turnovers on the Lady Vikings. Liberty took a 35-7 lead into the break and did not let up in the second half.

With the win, Liberty improves to 11-2 on the season, while LaBrae drops to 8-3.

Up next, Liberty travels to take on Campbell Saturday for a 1:30PM start. As for LaBrae, the Lady Vikings also hit the road Saturday, facing Champion at 12:30PM.