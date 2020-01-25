WATCH: ‘Leave that game in the past’ Anderson explodes for Boardman in win over Farrell to cap off bounce back week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Derrick Anderson exploded for 34 points to lead the Spartans past Farrell 67-47.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Spartans maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the game.

The win is Boardman’s third-straight after suffering their first loss of the season Sunday against Green.

Ethan Anderson was the only other Spartans in double-figures with 17.

Eric Hopson led the way for Farrell with 22 points in the loss.

Boardman improves to 13-1 on the season.