WATCH: Laying Down the Hammer! Big dunk helps Valley team clinch NE8 outright conference crown

A big Brandon Washington dunk helped Struthers clinch the outright Northeast 8 conference title with a win over Girard Monday night

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A big Brandon Washington dunk helped Struthers clinch the outright Northeast 8 conference title with a win over Girard Monday night.

Watch the video above to see the huge dunk.

Washington finished with 8 points on the night.

The conference title is the Wildcats’ first since winning the AAC in 2012.

That was the third of three-straight conference crowns for Struthers.

The win moves the Wildcats to 18-3 on the season and enter the Division II Youngstown District as the #2 seed.