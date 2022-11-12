BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing the lead for the first time in the game with just 22 seconds left, Mount Union stunned Baldwin Wallace with a Hail Mary heave as time expired to win 23-21.

WATCH ABOVE: Wayne Ruby Jr hauls in 48-yard pass form Braxton Plunk to stun the Yellow Jackets with no time left.

Mount Union jumped out to a 17-0 lead fueled by two Plunk touchdown passes and they would take that lead into the fourth quarter.

But just over a minute into the fourth, the Yellow Jackets got on the board thanks to a 10-play 90 yard drive cutting the Purple Raider lead to 17-7.

Baldwin Wallace would go on a 21-point run after punching in a one-yard touchdown with just 22 seconds left in the game, taking a 21-17 lead.

Mount Union’s final drive started with with 22 seconds on it’s own 26-yard line before completing three passes, setting up the last second heave towards the endzone.

The Purple Raiders improve to 10-0 while clinching the Ohio Athletic Conference outright with the win.

Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show Nov. 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played Nov. 19.