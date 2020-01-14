WATCH: Lakeview overcomes slow start to earn 11th win Monday over Sharpsville

Reese Gadsby and Austa Reed combined for 31 points to lead Lakeview past Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Lakeview girls basketball team grabbed their 11th win of the season as they went on the road to top Sharpsville 50-35.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The two teams got off to a slow start, combining for just two field goals and five points in the first eight minutes.

But Lakeview got rolling in the 2nd quarter, going on a 9-0 to start the frame and never looked back.

Reese Gadsby led the way for the Sailors with 18 points while Austa Reed added 13.

For Sharpsville, Cassie Dancak led the way with 14 points while Claire Staunch had 13.

Lakeview improves to 11-2 overall while Sharpsville falls to 7-6.