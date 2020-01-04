WATCH: LaBrae uses balanced attack to pick up road win over Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated Campbell, 74-61 Friday at Campbell Memorial High School.
The Vikings were aggressive from the start, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half. LaBrae led 39-26 at halftime and handled things in the second half.
Landen Kiser paced the Vikings with 20 points, while Tre’Von Drake (14), Justin Rutherford (11), and Devin Carter (10), and Aidan Stephens (10) also had nice games.
The Red Devils were led by sophomore Kevin Moore with a game-high 31 points. Kayvon Moore chipped in 12 points for Campbell.