WATCH: “Great win to look back on”; LaBrae tops Bristol in battle of traditional area powers

LaBrae handled Bristol 49-30 in boys' high school basketball action on Friday night.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae handled Bristol 49-30 in boys’ high school basketball action on Friday night.

Justin Rutherford led the Vikings with 13 points. Connor Meyer and Aidan Stephens added 9 points apiece. Landen Kiser chipped in with 8 points in the win.

Matt Church led the Panthers with 12 points. Mike Wiebe added 6 points, while Jake Erjavec and Nick Church chipped in with 4.

LaBrae improves to 2-2 overall on the season. The Vikings return to action on Saturday against Girard in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

The game will be broadcast live at approximately 1:45 PM on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

