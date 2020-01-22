WATCH: LaBrae earns 10th win; four in double figures against Mineral Ridge

Live Now
The Vikings were led by Landen Kiser with a game-high 16 points in a 68-54 win Tuesday.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated Mineral Ridge, 68-54 Tuesday at Mineral Ridge High School.

The Vikings raced out to a fast start in the first quarter, leading 15-8 and taking a nine-point lead into halftime.

LaBrae (10-3) had four players in double figures led by Landen Kiser with 16 points. Connor Meyer had 13, Tre’von Drake 12, and Aidan Stephens 11 for the Vikings.

The Rams (8-6) were paced by Miles Culp with 16 points, while Austin Governor had 12, and Jalen Royal-Eiland finished with 11 points.

