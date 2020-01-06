WATCH: Kuntar nets two but Phantoms lose late lead and fall to Madison in overtime

The Madison Capitals rallied in the 3rd period to tie the game and eventually get the win over the Phantoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms blew a 2-1 lead in the 3rd period as they saw Madison rally for a 3-2 shootout win Sunday at the Covelli Centre.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Phantoms fell behind 1-0 early in the 1st period but Trevor Kuntar scored twice in the first period to give Youngstown a 2-1 lead heading to the 2nd period.

It stayed that way until Stephen Davis found the back of the net with just 9 minutes to go in the 3rd period to tie the game.

In the shootout, Kuntar and Ben Schoen were denied by Christian Stoever while Ryan Kirwan and Ricky Lyle scored for Madison to give the Capitals the win.

Youngstown has lost 8 of their last 9 games.