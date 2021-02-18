Watch: Kline’s last-second shot lifts Newton Falls to thrilling win over Liberty

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team defeated Liberty, 59-58, Thursday in a come-from-behind win at Newton Falls High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Leopards controlled the game early and led 34-23 at halftime. But Newton Falls chipped away at that lead by using full-court pressure in the second half. After trailing by six with under a minute left, the Tigers rallied to make it a one-point game with six seconds left.

Newton Falls senior Joey Kline stole the Liberty inbounds pass and attacked the basket to score the game winner with seconds left. Kline finished with a game-high 28 points on the night.

“Our guys were in full court press denying really hard so it was just a really nice play for us to deny so hard,” Kline said. “So I just got the ball at the end and shot it and hoped for it to go in. We had a bunch of guys play really hard and scrap from behind to win.”

Josh Honeycutt also added 17 points for the Tigers. Jameer Weaver led Liberty with 26 points while James Davis had 12.

“It does give us a boost with the emotion of the way we won the game,” said Roy Sembach, Newton Falls head coach. “Joey did a real nice job. He made a great play at the end attacking the basket and finishing. That’s what good seniors do. They might not play great all the time, but they play great when they have to and he came through when he really had to tonight.”