WATCH: Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Magestro reflects on thrilling win over rival West Middlesex

WEST MIDDLESEX, Ohio (WKBN) – Malia Magestro’s layup with two seconds left lifted Kennedy Catholic to a 42-41 win over West Middlesex Tuesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.
Following the win, Kennedy Catholic Head Coach Justin Magestro visited with Chad Krispinsky courtside.
Magestro finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Mariah Vincent added 8 points and and assist, while Bellah Dinardo chipped in with 5 points and 8 rebounds.
Kennedy Catholic improves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in Region 1 play. The Golden Eagles return to the floor Thursday at home against Rocky Grove.