WATCH: Kennedy Catholic suffers second straight conference loss

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s been a tough stretch for the defending state champs. Kennedy Catholic has lost 5 of their last 6 games, including a 53-35 setback to Erie Prep on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles were led, once again, by senior Ike Herster, who finished with a team high 16 points in the loss.

Kennedy Catholic now drops to (11-8) on the season, and (4-2) in the Region 7 standings. The Eagles will look to bounce back next Tuesday against Meadville.

The Ramblers got 16 points from Michael Lucarotti and improve to (13-5) on the season.