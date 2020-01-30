WATCH: Kennedy Catholic graduate, Duquesne’s Maceo Austin falls short against #7 Dayton

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate Maceo Austin and the Duquesne Dukes fell to #7 Dayton 73-69 Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.



The former Golden Eagle managed just two points in the setback for Duquesne.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The Flyers led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but used a 15-2 run to close the gap.

The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining. Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points.