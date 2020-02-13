WATCH: Kamarah Bender reaches 1,000 points as Harding girls earn 20th win!

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a milestone night in Warren for Raider’s junior Kamarah Bender, and her team.

Bender finished with a game high 25 points against Champion Wednesday night, eclipsing 1,000 for her career.

“It means a lot especially for me and my team, my seniors. I basically did it for them,” says Bender. “They been with me my whole career so this is all for them. Honestly I didn’t think it was possible. I was honestly just here to play, here to win, do the best I can for my team , my city, all of that.”

The victory was also the 20th of the season for Warren Harding, which is believed to be a new regular season record for the Raider’s program.

Harding junior Faith Burch also finished in double figures with 15 points.

Champion was led by junior Emma Gumont, who had 17 points for the Golden Flashes.