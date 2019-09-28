Watch: Jimmy Jones gives double juke after reverse, find the end zone

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing two scores in the second half, Girard got a much needed score on the first play of the fourth quarter and decided to go for two.

That’s when Jimmy Jones put on a show taking a pitch on a reverse, juking two defenders, and then extending for the end zone to make the conversion. Watch the video above to see the play.

