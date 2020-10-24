Watch: JFK holds off late Dalton push, moves on to regional semis

The #1 seeded Eagles will move on to play Dalton in the regional semifinals next week.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK Eagles moved on to round four of the OHSAA High School Football playoffs Friday night with a 27-21 victory over St. Paul.

Two Jesse Likens touchdowns (3 and 13 yards) in the first half gave JFK a 13-0 cushion going into the locker room. The Flyers made it interesting in the second half, but came up just short.

The #1 seeded Eagles will move on to play Dalton in the regional semifinals next week.

