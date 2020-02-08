WATCH: Jarvie Jams! High-flying Hickory blows by Sharpsville to cap off 16-0 Region record

BERLIN CENTER, OHIO (WKBN) - Behind the combination of seniors Evan Ohlin and Drew Clark, the Springfield Tigers walloped the Western Blue Devils Friday night 94-52. The victory improves the Tigers to 13-6 on the season, 10-3 in the MVAC. The Blue Devils drop to 7-13, 4-9 in the league.

Ohlin would score a game-high 25-points, including 4 trey’s, while Clark added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers on the night. Clay Medvec would tally 12 points to help the Tigers cause.

“They’re fantastic,” Tigers coach Steve French exclaimed about Ohlin and Clark. “They are great leaders, team captains. Evan is incredibly aggressive and Drew gets it done inside. Guys do a good job of getting them the basketball. They have been fantastic for the three years I have been here.”

“We have been playing together since we were in fourth grade,” Ohlin remarked about his teammate Clark. “The chemistry we have is unreal. I love playing with him.”

The Tigers held a 13-point, 25-12 lead at the end of the first quarter due to a basket at the buzzer by sophomore Adam Wharry and then extended their advantage to 29-15 early in the second frame. They would eventually go on a 27-6 run to pull out to a commanding 46-18 lead with just 2:16 remaining in the first half. They would carry a 52-25 lead into the locker rooms at intermission.

The Tigers continued to pull away from the Blue Devils in the second half as they went on a 9-3 run to start the half, holding a 61-28 lead early in the third quarter. They would close the third period with a 78-37 advantage. Both teams substituted their starters early in the fourth quarter.

“Just keep winning games. Guys are preparing really well, very business-like coming into every game. We still have some good games left. We have Mineral Ridge who played us tough. We have Girard, LaBrae, we end with three really good teams,” French explained the Tigers focus for the remainder of the season.

“These games are really important for us because these are some of the same teams we’re going to see in tournaments,” Ohlin said. “So if we can simulate that, it will help us in the tournaments.”

The Blue Devils were led by Noah Klasic who scored 21 points on the night. Todd Henning added 9 points on three shots from beyond the arc, and Gabe Platt yanked down 5 rebounds to lead the Devils on the boards. They were without the services of starter Ryan Gordon due to illness.

“We had our backs against the wall, but moving forward with the tournaments, in a district where from maybe three, four, five to twelve there are a lot of teams jockeying, not knowing where they're going to end up. You have to put this one behind you and come back ready to work because there are opportunities to make a run yet,” Blue Devils coach Pat Daltorio said of his team’s future outlook.

The Tigers will not be back in action until next Friday when they travel to Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils play again Tuesday night when they host Salem.