WATCH: Jarvie Jams! High-flying Hickory blows by Sharpsville to cap off 16-0 Region record

Sports

Senior Jaylen Jarvie threw down three big jams in the second half as Hickory cruised to a 68-32 win over Sharpsville Friday.

SHARPSVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team defeated Sharpsville, 68-32 Friday in a Region 5 battle at Sharpsville High School.

The first meeting between these two teams went to overtime last month, but Friday’s game was not nearly as close. The Hornets quickly built a double-digit lead in the first half and did not look back from a 32-16 lead at halftime.

Donald Whitehead led the charge with a game-high 21 points. Peyton Mele had 15 points, while Jaylen Jarvie also had 15, including three big slams in the second half.

Noah Flaherty led the Blue Devils with 9 points.

With the win, Hickory finishes Region 5 play with a perfect 16-0 record.

