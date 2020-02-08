WATCH: Jarvie Jams! High-flying Hickory blows by Sharpsville to cap off 16-0 Region record

SHARPSVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team defeated Sharpsville, 68-32 Friday in a Region 5 battle at Sharpsville High School.
The first meeting between these two teams went to overtime last month, but Friday’s game was not nearly as close. The Hornets quickly built a double-digit lead in the first half and did not look back from a 32-16 lead at halftime.
Donald Whitehead led the charge with a game-high 21 points. Peyton Mele had 15 points, while Jaylen Jarvie also had 15, including three big slams in the second half.
Noah Flaherty led the Blue Devils with 9 points.
With the win, Hickory finishes Region 5 play with a perfect 16-0 record.