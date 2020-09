He can't be taken down as he finds the end zone for the Blue Jays

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton’s Aaren Landis couldn’t be taken down Friday night as the Blue Jays faced off against Sebring.

Landis caught a pass from Frank Prozy and then did the rest himself as he couldn’t be stopped by the Sebring defense. He rumbled for 55 yards to find the end zone.

Watch the video above to see how he did it.