WATCH: It’s raining Quisenberry’s! YSU sophomore hits 7 triples (41 points) in upset win over Wright State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Darius Quisenberry went berserk and scored a career-high 41 points, and the Youngstown State men’s’ basketball team emphatically beat Horizon League-leading Wright State 88-70 in front of a raucous crowd on Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Quisenberry scored 25 points in the first half, and he scored the other 16 in the final 9:22 to help the Penguins flex their muscles and pull away. The sophomore guard from Springfield, Ohio, finished the night 14-of-26 from the field, including a career-best 7-of-11 from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line as he posted the first 40-point game by a Penguin in three years.

Youngstown State improved to 16-12 overall and 9-6 in Horizon League play as it continues to battle for a home game in the conference tournament. Wright State dropped to 23-6 and lost for just the third time in league play.

The Penguins shot 50 percent in both halves, and they led for more than 33 minutes.

Youngstown State ended up outscoring the Raiders 30-14 over the final 9:40 of the game, and Quisenberry and Bohannon either scored or assisted on all but six of those points. Bohannon finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and YSU beat Wright State 43-24 in rebounding.

Youngstown State will go for the weekend sweep on Saturday as it hosts Northern Kentucky at 2 p.m.

