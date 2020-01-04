WATCH: “It’s awesome here” – Canfield wrestling dominates again in “Mats at the Mall”

The Cardinals defeated Howland, 62-19 and will face Boardman next Wednesday in WKBN's LIVE broadcast at 7 PM

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For a fourth straight year, Canfield and Howland wrestling met in the annual “Mats at the Mall” event Saturday at Eastwood Mall.



The Cardinals once again turned in a dominating performance to beat the Tigers, 62-19 (including forfeits) and improve to 5-1 in duals matches on the season.

“It’s awesome here and it’s like a tradition now,” said Seth Hull, Canfield senior wrestler. “It’s great for the wrestling community.”

“I think it’s what wrestling needs to get outside of the box a little bit , to get more fans, to get people excited about the matches,” said Stephen Pitts, Canfield Head Coach.



“Then we have a big one coming up on Wednesday. It’s going to be on TV which is exciting for our kids and for our Boardman and get to wrestle a different opponent and get more exposure for wrestling in our area.”

Next Wednesday, the Cardinals are on display against Boardman in WKBN’s special “Game of the Week” Wrestling Edition, which will air live at 7 PM.

