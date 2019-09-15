WATCH: Indians chop Steubenville Catholic Central to keep unbeaten season alive

Southern lit up the scoreboard again Saturday night as the Indians grabbed their 3rd straight win

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local Indians cruised to their 3rd win of the season Saturday night, topping Steubenville Catholic Central 41-7.

The Indians scored 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

Southern is now 3-0 for the second straight season and will travel to Columbiana for a date with the Clippers on Friday.

