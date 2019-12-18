WATCH: ‘I’m playing in my own backyard’: Girard’s Haeden Gump signs with YSU

Gump was a four-year starter with 32 career wins with the Indians

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard senior Haeden Gump signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Youngstown State University Wednesday morning.

You can watch his full interview from today’s signing in the video above.

Gump was a four-year starter for the Indians. He stands 6 foot 5, 265 pounds, and graded out at 98% with 18 pancake blocks this past season. He also recorded 63 tackles, 11 for loss, with one forced fumble on defense for the Indians.

Over the last 4 years at Girard, Gump has anchored a line that won 32 games and finished as the Division IV State Runner-Up in 2018.

He plans to play on the offensive line for the Penguins.