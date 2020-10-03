Watch: “I’m just proud of our kids”, Springfield finishes unbeaten again

Springfield (6-0) awaits the winner of Columbiana and Western Reserve after a first-round playoff bye

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers have been on a roll in 2020, and that continued Friday night with a 44-8 victory over Jackson-Milton.

Springfield (6-0) awaits the winner of Columbiana and Western Reserve after a first-round playoff bye. Jackson-Milton (4-2) also has a first-round bye and will play at McDonald in the second round.

