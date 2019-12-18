WATCH: ‘I’m going to bring the monster out,’ Ursuline’s James Phillips signs with Western Michigan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior James Phillips signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Michigan University Wednesday morning.

You can watch his full interview from Wednesday’s signing in the video above.

Over the last three years, Phillips has used his athleticism and versatility to play several positions for the Irish. He has played wide receiver, tight end, wildcat quarterback, fullback, defensive end, linebacker and kick returner during his career at Ursuline.

His senior year was highlighted by a 191-yard receiving game (third-best in school history) against Columbus Bishop Watterson. Phillips averaged 20.5 yards per catch on offense and his sacks and TFLs came during crucial times defensively during his senior year.

“First and foremost, Western Michigan is getting a great person in James Phillips. He has the size, athletic ability and drive to do many positive things on and off the field for their football program,” says Ursuline Coach Dan Reardon. “We wish James the best of luck and success in this next chapter of his life.”