WATCH: ‘I wasn’t too excited about it’ Valley Browns fans react to Cleveland coaching decision

Local Browns fans say they didn't like what they saw from Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are set to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the team’s next head coach according to multiple reports.

Stefanski will become the Browns’ 18th head coach in team history and 12th since returning to the league in 1999.

Watch the video above to hear from Valley residents about what they think about Stefanski.

On Sunday, Sports Team 27 talked with several Valley Browns fans about the news.

“Ah man, I wasn’t too excited, no,” said Keith McMurray from Kent.

“Not after the last loss they had, but we will see what happens.

“We have done this plenty of times,” says Dominic Cotter of Struthers.

“We get rid of our coaches because of that reason, because they aren’t experienced enough. The only thing I really know is that he was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings and didn’t seem to do too hot there. Coming into a bigger position with the Browns, I don’t know if he is ready for that step.”