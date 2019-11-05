WATCH: ‘I was sick after that game;’ Pelini says Penguins need to stay the course

The YSU football team will travel to South Dakota this Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU head coach Bo Pelini told reporters Tuesday afternoon, “You can’t panic in this situation. You stay the course.”

That comes three days after the Penguins suffered their worst loss of the season, a 56-17 setback to North Dakota State.

With the loss, YSU drops to (5-4) on the season, and (1-4) in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Penguins have three games remaining on the schedule, including this Saturday’s matchup at South Dakota.

Watch the video above to hear Coach Pelini’s comments from Tuesday’s press conference.