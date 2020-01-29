WATCH: ‘I think we can be very dangerous’ East Liverpool routs Salem to earn fifth-straight win

East Liverpool's Brennan O'Hara led the way for the Potters with 24 points in the win over Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool grabbed their 12th win of the season Tuesday night as the Potters topped Salem 85-53.

East Liverpool got off to a slow start, leading just 14-12 after the first quarter.

But over the next three quarters, the Potters outscored Salem 71-41.

East Liverpool’s Brennan O’Hara led all-scorers with 24 points while Tre Jackson had 16 and Devin Toothman added 12.

For Salem, Hunter Griffith led the way with 14 points while Drew Weir had 9.

East Liverpool improves to 12-3 overall and are 7-1 in Buckeye 8 Conference play.