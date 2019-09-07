Watch: ‘I think I can be as dangerous as my line’, Brungard explosive in win

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Brungard scored four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Brookfield Friday night to move Springfield to 2-0 on the season.

Brungard had a number of fantastic plays on the night, including a touchdown run where he eluded six different Brookfield defenders.

Watch the video above for extended highlights and an interview with Brungard.

