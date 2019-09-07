LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

Watch: ‘I think I can be as dangerous as my line’, Brungard explosive in win

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Brungard scored four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Brookfield Friday night to move Springfield to 2-0 on the season.

Brungard had a number of fantastic plays on the night, including a touchdown run where he eluded six different Brookfield defenders.

Watch the video above for extended highlights and an interview with Brungard.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com