WATCH: ‘I like being the underdog, we have a game we can win;’ Brookfield coach previews playoff matchup with Mogadore

Brookfield head coach Randy Clark talks about his team's season and how they stack up with state power Mogadore

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield high school football team has punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2015 as the Warriors are set for a first round matchup with Mogadore.

Brookfield won three straight games to end the regular season to propel them to the playoffs.

The win streak at the end of the year helped the Warriors earn the 7-seed in Division VI, Region 21 while Mogadore is the 2-seed after finishing the year at 9-1.

Watch the video above to hear from Brookfield head coach Randy Clark on his team’s season and their upcoming game with the Wildcats.

