WATCH: ‘I apologize to everybody associated with this program;’ Coach Pelini addresses team struggles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Playing for pride.” That’s how Youngstown State University head coach Bo Pelini says the team is approaching their final two games of the football season.

The Penguins have now lost five of their last six games. They’re in a four-way tie for last place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Plus, they are posting some historically bad numbers defensively. In over 80 years of football at YSU, the Penguins have never allowed more than 50 points in a season twice, until last Saturday.

YSU has now surrendered 56 points in back-to-back games, including a season-high 507 yards of total offense to South Dakota last Saturday.

“That one was hard for me to explain,” Pelini said. “That was an embarrassment, that performance on Saturday. I apologize to everybody associated with this program. That’s unacceptable and I’m responsible for it. It was a perfect storm. It was a comedy of errors and it’s unacceptable.”

Pelini added, “You know, you go through tough times in life. You got to persevere, fight through it and keep going. That’s the only way you can go. You can’t turn your tail and run. You got to man up and accept responsibility for what’s going on, myself included, and keep pushing forward. That’s the only way you get out of ruts like this.”

The Penguins will look to right the ship this weekend at Indiana State. They kick off with the Sycamores Saturday at 1 p.m.