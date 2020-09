The Eagles went on the win the game, 25-7

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s T.C. Caffey broke off a 41 yard touchdown to extend the Eagles’ lead over Girard in the third quarter to 18-7. The Eagles would go on to win the game, 25-7.

