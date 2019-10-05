Watch: Hubbard runs past Lakeview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard ran for 323 total yards Friday night in a 28-7 victory over rival Lakeview.
Watch the video above to see the highlights.
Hubbard improves to 5-1 on the season while Lakeview falls to 1-5.
The Eagles will host Girard in week seven.
