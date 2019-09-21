Watch: Hubbard outlasts Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles beat the Struthers Wildcats in the final minutes, winning by the final score of 22-16.

The Eagles scored the go ahead touchdown run with 1:17 left in regulation. Struthers was unable to return the favor.

Hubbard (3-1) hosts Jeffereson next Friday while Struthers (2-2) travels to Lakeview.

