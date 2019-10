Hubbard (6-2) will hope to play for a share of a conference title in a week nine matchup with Poland

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In what could have potentially been a make-or-break game for both teams in terms of playoff potential, Hubbard’s defense came to play in a 14-3 win over Niles.

Hubbard (6-2) will hope to play for a share of a conference title in a week nine matchup with Poland.